Metrocards with pictures of ice spice
Photograph: Courtesy of the MTA

Limited-edition Ice Spice MetroCards are now available at four subway stations

Here is how to snag yours.

Ian Kumamoto
Written by
Ian Kumamoto
Looking to spice up your morning commute? Then shake your jelly to the underground jetty, because the people’s princess has taken over public transit. Grrraaah! 

If you’re not chronically online, here is what we mean: the MTA just released limited-edition MetroCards featuring Ice Spice that you can get at select vending machines starting today. 

The sure-to-become iconic passes were created in collaboration with Capitol Records in anticipation of the rapper’s debut album Y2K, which Ice Spice confirmed she has finished recording even though no official release date for it has yet been announced. 

ice spice on a metrocard
Photograph: Courtesy of the MTA

The MetroCards will cost the same as a regular MetroCard ($1) but they will only be available at these four subway stations—which take cash or a credit card—across Manhattan and the Bronx:

  • Fordham Rd (4 train)
  • Fordham Rd (B/D trains)
  • 34 St-Penn Station (A/C/E trans)
  • Times Square-42 St (N/Q/R/W/S/1/2/3/7 trans)

For the uninitiated: Ice Spice first rose to prominence in 2021, when she started making music with producer and friend RiotUSA while she was in college.

In 2022, her song “Munch (Feelin’ U)” went viral on TikTok and, after that, the artist released a series of singles including “Bikini Bottom” and “Deli,” which also exploded online.

In subsequent years, the Bronx native released an EP and collaborated with artists like Taylor Swift, PinkPantheress and Nicki Minaj (the latter as part of the Barbie movie). Last week, the rapper dropped “Gimme a Light,” which samples Sean Paul’s "Gimme the Light" and supposedly shows off the sort of musical style that will define her upcoming, much-anticipated new album.

Ice Spice also likes to bring on the drama: she recently made headlines after her former friend Baby Storme leaked alleged series of texts including ones in which Ice Spice had some damning words against Nicki Minaj and other celebrity pals.

Clearly, the latest MTA collab feels timely and on the pulse. Fair warning, though: the transportation authority is only releasing 50,000 copies of the special edition MetroCards—so go get yours ASAP.

