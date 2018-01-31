Lincoln Center is being filled with thousands of giant balloons in February

A post shared by Jessica Strul (@jessstrul) on Jan 28, 2018 at 5:43pm PST

Birthday parties. The circus. Performances by classically-trained ballet dancers in one of the world’s preeminent companies. Everything is made a little bit better with balloons.

Next month, you’ll be able to encounter thousands of the aforementioned inflatable objects and joy instigators at the New York City Ballet’s home at Lincoln Center. The balloons are an installation by visual artist Jihan Zencirli and will range in size from 10 inches to 10 feet.

You can stop by the David H. Koch Theater and check out the extra festive atmosphere for yourself during free, public viewing hours from February 17 through February 25 at the following times:

Mon–Fri 10am–6pm

Sat 10am–12pm

Sun 10am–1pm

The happy helium habitat will also be on view during NYC Ballet performances on Feb 2 and Feb 24, with tickets going for $30.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.