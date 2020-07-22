Lincoln Center is filling its plaza with a curated music playlist every day

Head over for a free listen or dance to music spanning Broadway to Bach and Reggae to Rumba.

For months, music has been relegated to our homes and our headphones, but this month, Lincoln Center will be piping music out into the open at its Josie Robertson Plaza.

From now through August 1, those who visit the plaza and walk past it will be able to hear recorded music from playlists curated by The Juilliard School, The New York Philharmonic, Lincoln Center Theater, NYCB and SAB, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Metropolitan Opera, Chamber Music Society, Bronx Music Heritage Center, and the Korean Cultural Center of New York.

Just stroll over Tuesday through Saturday, between noon and 4pm and from 5 to 9pm, to hear an "eclectic mix" of popular and classical tunes that reflects the diversity of the city, from Broadway to Bach and Reggae to Rumba. The program is called "Sounds of Lincoln Center."

In June, Lincoln Center canceled its fall 2020 season due to the pandemic.

"During the day, we’re filling our iconic plaza with music of joy, beauty, comfort, grief, and hope; music that reminds us of the power of the live arts to speak to our current reality and to help us imagine new futures ahead," it said in a statement.

The New York Philharmonic said it asked audience members and social media fans to share their favorite pieces and songs that help them heal. Its crowd-sourced playlist contains "life-affirming musical tracks, ranging from Bach to Bernstein, Mahler to Édith Piaf."

You can get a preview of the playlists here.

Most popular on Time Out

- You can now get day passes for the gorgeous pool at the William Vale

- Everything you need to know about Phase 4 reopening plans in NYC

- 13 hidden patios, backyards and gardens for outdoor dining in NYC

- The Metropolitan Opera streams new free operas every night this week

- Get a first look at New York City’s newest library

Share the story