Forest Hills Stadium
Photograph: Courtesy Forest Hills Stadium

LL Cool J is bringing a new hip-hop festival to Queens this summer

It's LL Cool J's love letter to his genre

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Hip-hop lovers, there's a new festival in town to look forward to!

Rock The Bells, a brand new day-long music festival will take place on August 6 at Forest Hills Stadium. Curated by LL Cool J in his hometown of Queens, the day is designed to be a celebration of hip-hop featuring classic hip-hop music, local food, interactive experiences, art exhibits, style and more. It's LL Cool J's love letter to his genre, highlighting performers who believes have made and are making significant impacts on the culture. 

So far, the lineup includes Ice Cube, Lil Kim, The Diplomats, Fat Joe & Remy Ma, Rick Ross, Trina and many more artists, with more to be announced closer to the event. DJ Mister Cee and DJ Scratch will also provide music throughout the day. 

Rock The Bells is the name of an organization and media site LL Cool J founded in 2018. It exists as a resource and preeminent voice for hip-hop and shares content to honor and boost MC's, DJ's, breakdancers, graffiti artists and more contributing hip-hop talent. The site is home to podcasts and videos sharing hip-hop history and culture, plus recorded conversations between LL Cool J and his beers. 

Rock The Bells Festival will donate partial proceeds to the Universal Hip-Hop Museum in the Bronx. Tickets are now on sale and start at $99 for general admission and accessible seating. Merch is also available online, should you want to plan your Rock The Bells fit in advance. 

