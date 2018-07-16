London’s “Baby Trump” blimp is coming to New Jersey

Over the weekend, a protest surrounding President Donald Trump's first state visit to London was highlighted by one attention-grabbing art piece: A giant inflatable art balloon depicting an angry caricature of the commander-in-chief wearing a diaper and holding a cell phone. The piece, which hovered above the demonstration on Saturday afternoon, failed to gain approval from city officials in the weeks leading up to the event. But after a petition to "Let Baby Trump Fly" garnered more than 10,000 signatures, London Mayor Sadiq Khan gave the project the green light.

Now, just days after the piece by a group of art activists gained international attention, it's been announced that the mini blimp is heading stateside. On Friday, New Jersey-based activist and artist Didier Jimenez-Castro and protest group The People's Motorcade launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise the funds necessary to fly the balloon in Bedminster, New Jersey near the Trump National Golf Club, where the president regularly vacations.

As of Monday afternoon, the campaign had already raised $9,500, blowing away its initial goal of $4,500. The blimp is set to be delivered in the next four weeks, Jimenez-Castro told the New York Post, and organizers are hoping that it will take to the sky above Trump's Garden State golf club sometime in August. Until then, check out our NYC protest guide to uncover other ways to be politically active across the five boroughs.

