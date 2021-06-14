New York
Outer space
Photograph: Shutterstock

Look up! You can catch a NASA rocket launch from NYC this week

Grab a cup of coffee for this early launch.

By
Shaye Weaver
A rare glimpse of a NASA launch is happening in New York City sky early Tuesday morning.

Northrop Grumman’s Minotaur 1 rocket will be launched into space from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 7am on Tuesday and it'll be viewable from NYC 30-60 seconds after takeoff. 

"Get up early June 15, grab a cup of coffee and watch the rise of Northrop Grumman’s Minotaur 1 rocket as it’s launched into space from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia," NASA says.

NASA Minotaur 1 Launch
Photograph: Courtesy NASA

Other East Coast locations will be able to view it as well, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The map below shows how long after takeoff it's viewable to these areas.

The rocket, being launched under the mission "NROL-111," will be carrying three national security payloads for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). It'll be the third small launch USSF mission and the NRO’s second dedicated launch from Wallops Flight Facility in the last 12 months.

NASA Minotaur 1 Launch
Photograph: Courtesy NASA

If you can't see it because it's too cloudy or you're not willing to go outside so early, you can watch a livestream of the launch starting at 6:30am on the Wallops YouTube page, it said. There also will be launch updates posted on the Wallops Facebook and Twitter pages.

