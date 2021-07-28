Focused on redefining the immersive art experience for the pandemic age, LUMA is back with a unique light festival this fall. LUMA Projection Arts Festival will return to Binghamton (a quick train ride, bus trip or drive from NYC) on Friday, September 10th and Saturday, September 11th, 2021.

Due to the nature of the art, the entire festival happens at night, when Binghamton's City Hall can turn into a fairy tale -worthy gingerbread house, the city courthouse transforms into Stonehenge, and light overpowers surfaces to make these artistic illusions seem totally real. You have to see it to believe it.

LUMA is the only festival in the United States to focus primarily on projection mapping, visual art form that turns 3D objects of various shapes and sizes into surfaces for completely custom video projection. Artists participating in the festival hail from all over the world -- Moscow, Bucharest, Budapest, and, of course, Brooklyn.

One participant, Brooklyn's Light Harvest Studio, is known for using full body motion capture, that is, employing dancers to project in a completely innovative way. Those inspired by the installations can also keep an eye out for LUMA's projection mapping classes throughout the year.

With the festival in its seventh year, LUMA typically draws up to 45,000 viewers. Due to the pandemic, relevant precautions will be put in place, and free tickets will be distributed to limit the number of people attending the festival at any given time. Reserve tickets online.

To further illustrate projection mapping, LUMA produced a video to introduce new viewers to the concept, which aims to turn urban landscapes into artistic canvases.