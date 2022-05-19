Luxury glamping is back on Governors Island for the summer

Camping doesn't have to mean long road trips to the middle of nowhere. You can camp right here in the middle of NYC at Collective Governors Island, a luxurious glamping site in the middle of New York Harbor.

A four-minute ride on a ferry takes you to the island, where you'll be carted away to your peaceful oasis, which has 30 accommodations, a restaurant and bar, a giant campfire, lawn games and a workshop where you can learn new arts and crafts, including flower arranging and making traditional drinking vessels to enjoy with the Mexican liquor.

RECOMMENDED: NYC airports have officially banned overpriced food and drinks

Stay in one of its four Outlook Shelters, 10 Summit Tents or 16 Journey+ Tents, depending on the level of luxury you crave—each one is designed to "remove the barriers between indoors and outdoors while offering all the tranquility, privacy, and amenities of a hotel room," according to the company. They all have plush bedding, charming furniture, private bathrooms and bath products.

The brand’s signature Summit Tents not only boast stylish décor, but they have temperature-controlled interiors and en-suite bathrooms with rainfall showers! The Outlook Shelter is even more aesthetically pleasing—it is a geometric space with floor-to-ceiling windows, a spa bath, a private terrace, and a king-sized bed.

Photograph: courtesy of Collective Governors Island

The best part is that those who stay at Collective Retreats get access to 72 acres of parkland, where they can bike, hike and explore art installations and the island's farm and even choose to spend time at the new QC NY Spa. (Guests of Collective Governors Island can also enjoy special rates for select spa services at QC NY.)

Whatever you do, there will be access to delicious cuisine (specifically dinners and brunches) from Executive Chef Ezra Lewis, who combines his Caribbean roots with classic European techniques, and Chef de Cuisine Owen Laufersweiler, who helped launch the Michelin-starred restaurant Oxalis. Collective Governors Island's new Wood-Fired Grill menu, with foods cooked in the great outdoors on an Argentine barbecue grill, centers around the main dish, such as beef shoulder with cognac, cream, and green peppercorn sauce or smoked Shogun maitake mushroom with tamari and kumquat glaze. The centerpiece is accompanied by appetizers, sides, and desserts that showcase the farm-fresh flavors of local produce. And starting on May 9, its six-course spring tasting menu will feature rotating dishes made from seasonal and local foods and an optional wine pairing.

Drinks are on the Sunset Terrace, the retreat's outdoor bar, which has the best views of the city that you can enjoy while sipping on spins on classic cocktails, like Governors Boulevardier and Lavender Bees Knees.

"We’re excited to welcome guests for what is sure to be a landmark year for Collective Governors Island,” said General Manager Nicholas Wirth. "Travelers looking to explore this iconic landmark will find an enriching and unforgettable getaway at the retreat with five-star service, enhanced culinary offerings, and all-new guest experiences. We hope our guests will explore the outdoors, reconnect with themselves and their surroundings, and leave feeling more invigorated and refreshed than ever before."

Photograph: courtesy of Collective Governors Island

Collective Governors Island has been around for a few years now, but this year, the retreat has launched the Collective Pavilion, a new 950-square foot meeting space designed to connect corporate and social gatherings at its Three Peaks Lodge and The Collective Private Dining Tent.

"At Collective Retreats, we’re always thinking of out-of-the-box ways to connect our guests with the extraordinary natural environments of our iconic locations," said Josh Lesnick, President & COO. "Meetings and events are a core focus of our future growth, and we’re extremely proud to unveil the Collective Pavilion, a venue that embraces its sense of place and perfectly exemplifies our brand mission. Whether guests are looking for intimate celebrations or finally meeting and reconnecting with colleagues, they’ll find New York City’s most unforgettable meeting space enhanced by our world-class culinary program."

You can now make reservations at Collective Governors Island here. The retreat will also offer Community Nights throughout the 2022 season, giving access to hotel grounds for New Yorkers at reduced rates.

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey