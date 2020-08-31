Madison Square Garden will be used as a polling site for the General Election

Find out if you're one of the more than 60,000 voters eligible to cast your ballot there.

This fall, Madison Square Garden will help determine the winner for something a lot bigger than a basketball game.

The iconic concert venue and sports area announced over the weekend that it will serve as a polling site for over 60,000 voters. The site will be open for early voting as well as general election day.

“Madison Square Garden holds a special place in the hearts of New Yorkers, and we are proud to be working with them in ensuring voters can cast their ballots in a safe, spacious and familiar environment,” says Executive Director Michael J. Ryan in a statement. “In an election where enthusiasm is at a fever pitch, we recognize the significance of having a venue like MSG on our side to make the process not only more convenient, but really give voters the sense they are part of something exciting and historic.”

The announcement is cool for a number of reasons, but perhaps most significantly, the city will now be able to take advantage of a venue large enough to allow for proper social distancing while New Yorkers cast their votes.

Manhattan voters assigned to Madison Square Garden as their polling site will be able to vote early from October 24 through November 1. (Wondering if that’s you? Voters can visit this handy NYC poll site locator to find out where theirs is located.) The poll site entrance will be at MSG’s Chase Square at the 7th Avenue entrance between 31st and 33rd streets.

Still not sure how you feel about voting in person? Here’s how you can request an absentee ballot.

