Madison Square Garden will open state-of-the-art spheres in London and Las Vegas

Madison Square Garden has long been known as one of New York’s premier concert venues. Now, the company is looking to expand its footprint in two other cities: London and Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, the company unveiled its plans to build a state-of-the-art spherical venue in East London, appropriately named the MSG Sphere London. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about orb-shaped arenas, though: In February, MSG announced its plans to build an 18,000-seat sphere in Las Vegas by 2020. The London venue will be MSG’s first outside of the country.

The unusual shape isn’t the only unique feature of these arenas: The technology going into each arena sounds downright futuristic. The LED exterior of these orb-shaped arenas will be programmable, which means that artists, brands and events can display media and even live-stream video from inside the venue. Ultra-high-definition screens indoors will allow MSG to create multisensory concert and event experiences. Concertgoers at the London Sphere can also ask holographic concierges for help finding their seats. Of course, a top-of-the-line modular beamforming sound system is just the cherry on top.

And what about our beloved New York venues? While MSG-owned venues Madison Square Garden, Beacon Theatre and Radio City Music Hall aren’t slated for any major renovations just yet, the company hopes to deploy the state-of-the-art sound system in Radio City Music Hall later this year.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.​