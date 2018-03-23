  • News
Madison Square Garden will open state-of-the-art spheres in London and Las Vegas

By Annalise Mantz Posted: Friday March 23 2018, 4:57pm

Photograph: Shutterstock

Madison Square Garden has long been known as one of New York’s premier concert venues. Now, the company is looking to expand its footprint in two other cities: London and Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, the company unveiled its plans to build a state-of-the-art spherical venue in East London, appropriately named the MSG Sphere London. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about orb-shaped arenas, though: In February, MSG announced its plans to build an 18,000-seat sphere in Las Vegas by 2020. The London venue will be MSG’s first outside of the country.

The unusual shape isn’t the only unique feature of these arenas: The technology going into each arena sounds downright futuristic. The LED exterior of these orb-shaped arenas will be programmable, which means that artists, brands and events can display media and even live-stream video from inside the venue. Ultra-high-definition screens indoors will allow MSG to create multisensory concert and event experiences. Concertgoers at the London Sphere can also ask holographic concierges for help finding their seats. Of course, a top-of-the-line modular beamforming sound system is just the cherry on top.

And what about our beloved New York venues? While MSG-owned venues Madison Square Garden, Beacon Theatre and Radio City Music Hall aren’t slated for any major renovations just yet, the company hopes to deploy the state-of-the-art sound system in Radio City Music Hall later this year.

