Manhattanhenge returns this weekend for the last time this year

This is your last chance to see the phenomenon in 2020.

There's no canceling this event.

Manhattanhenge—the urban phenomenon when the setting sun lines up perfectly with the street grid of Manhattan and illuminates its cross streets—returns this weekend for the last time in 2020.

The event only happens twice a year. The first one took place at the end of May.

According to the American Museum of Natural History, you can catch the last Manhattanhenge at these times:

Saturday at 8:20pm, when you'll see the full sun on the grid

Sunday at 8:21pm, when you'll see the half-sun on the grid

To see it best, make sure to get as far east in Manhattan as you can, meaning that when you look west you can see New Jersey. The best cross streets to see it are 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd, 57th streets, and the streets adjacent to them.

If you're looking for a good photo opp, check it out near The Empire State building and the Chrysler building on 34th Street and 42nd Street, respectively. AMNH suggests you get to your viewing spot about 30 minutes before it begins.

Each year, we see New Yorkers crowding at these particular spots with their cameras, trying desperately to get the perfect shot. New Yorkers should take care this year to make sure they don't gather in large groups because it could help aid the spread of COVID-19.

Astrophysicist Jackie Faherty of AMNH has given clear instructions on how best to experience it without crowding.

But this is also a day that draws huge crowds to popular #nyc viewing sights and neither the Sun nor the Earth got the memo that we can’t have large gatherings. So I have some advice for you. #manhattanhenge pic.twitter.com/spUuitFCjg — Jackie Faherty (@jfaherty) May 29, 2020

Faherty is hosting a live, virtual "flight" across the city's grid on Friday. She'll talk about the history and astronomy behind Manhattanhenge and what makes it a unique urban phenomenon. Tune in at 1pm.

Take these precautions (wear a mask) and enjoy basking in the last Manhattanhenge glow!

