Great Jones Distilling Co.
Manhattan's first legal whiskey distillery since Prohibition opens this month

Great Jones Distilling Co. is coming to Noho, and it's gorgeous.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
The first (legal) whiskey distillery in Manhattan in over a century is set to open this summer!

Great Jones Distilling Co. is coming to NoHo on August 21, a project by Proximo Spirits (which owns Mexico-based Jose Cuervo tequila). The whiskey-making will be led by head distiller Celina Perez, marking Manhattan's first return to whiskey production since Prohibition. In fact, Great Jones' building at 686 Broadway was built during Prohibition. 

Over six years in the making, the 28,000-square-foot venue will feature a fully functioning distillery. The distillery will be open for educational tours and tasting bar experiences, plus numerous drinking and dining venues within the space.

As an ode to Manhattan's whiskey production history, Great Jones Distilling Co. will feature an underground speakeasy, and add a full restaurant, led by chef Adam Raksin this fall.

The distillery will produce three proudly born-and-raised Manhattan Spirits: Great Jones Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Great Jones Four Grain Bourbon and Great Jones Rye Whiskey. All spirits are made from 100% New York-sourced grain from the fertile Black Dirt region of Upstate New York (in southern Orange County).

While Great Jones will be Manhattan's first whiskey distillery since Prohibition, it's not the first distillery to open on the island this century. In 2018, Our/NewYork vodka opened in Chelsea, offering a cocktail bar and venue for vodka enthusiasts. Brooklyn is also home to several renowned distilleries, including Kings County Distillery at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Greenpoint's Greenhook Ginsmiths, Bushwick's Arcane Distilling and many more. 

