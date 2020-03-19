Mars and Jupiter will be closer than ever tomorrow. Here’s when to look up.

There is a fabulous gathering of Mars and Jupiter tomorrow morning!

While social distancing, the sky is something we can all admire together (but apart) and right from your window sill.

All month, the Moon, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter have been coming closer and closer together. But now, Mars and Jupiter will be seemingly hanging out with a rare meeting in the wee early hours on Friday (March 20).

From Earth’s vantage point, Mars and Jupiter will look like they’re nearly touching (passing within a 0,7 degrees of each other—though they’ll still be well over 300 million miles away from each other. This happens when planets are in conjunction which means that the two planets share the same celestial longitude. Mars will pass 0.7 degrees to the lower right of the much brighter Jupiter, Space.com reports. The last time this rare sighting went down was January 7, 2018, and before that it was on, November 17, 2015, according to EarthSky.

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

So, grab your morning coffee (or nightcap if you're a night owl) and head outside to peer out your window to the east for the big show about two hours before the sunrises where you are. You'll see them there seemingly kissing. If you miss your chance, you can still catch the two fairly close to each other Friday evening too.