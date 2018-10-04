Marshalls just opened a new store in the Lower East Side

The Lower East Side—a fashion-forward area, formerly known as the Bargain District—is hopping with independent storefronts for rockers (Grit N Glory), cool-girl fashionistas (Frankie) and vintage lovers (Assembly New York).

But the downtown area is changing, and gaining more mainstream shopping brands at a fast rate. For instance, the East Village received its first Target this past summer. And as of this morning, the Lower East Side gained a 21,000-square-foot Marshalls. The brand, which carries designer merchandise, shoes, accessories, furniture, home decor, beauty, pet supplies and more, opens its doors at 197 E Houston Street today. And it comes just in time for you to score some kick-ass Halloween and autumnal decorations for your crib.

One of the best things about Marshalls is not only its quality stock, but its price points. Most high-end items are discounted from their original wholesale price, and thousands of new products arrive every week. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30am to 9:30pm and Sundays from 11am to 8pm. Pay it a visit, but be warned: Much like Target, it’s hard to leave without dropping $100 on things you really don’t need. But whatever, you deserve to treat yourself this fall, right?