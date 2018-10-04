  • News
By Jennifer Picht Posted: Thursday October 4 2018, 12:19pm

Marshalls just opened a new store in the Lower East Side
Photograph: Courtesy Marshalls

The Lower East Side—a fashion-forward area, formerly known as the Bargain District—is hopping with independent storefronts for rockers (Grit N Glory), cool-girl fashionistas (Frankie) and vintage lovers (Assembly New York).

But the downtown area is changing, and gaining more mainstream shopping brands at a fast rate. For instance, the East Village received its first Target this past summer. And as of this morning, the Lower East Side gained a 21,000-square-foot Marshalls. The brand, which carries designer merchandise, shoes, accessories, furniture, home decor, beauty, pet supplies and more, opens its doors at 197 E Houston Street today. And it comes just in time for you to score some kick-ass Halloween and autumnal decorations for your crib.

One of the best things about Marshalls is not only its quality stock, but its price points. Most high-end items are discounted from their original wholesale price, and thousands of new products arrive every week. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30am to 9:30pm and Sundays from 11am to 8pm. Pay it a visit, but be warned: Much like Target, it’s hard to leave without dropping $100 on things you really don’t need. But whatever, you deserve to treat yourself this fall, right?

By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

