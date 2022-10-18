New York
Timeout

Lincoln Center
Photograph: Shutterstock

Masks will no longer be required at the Met Opera and Carnegie Hall

The requirement drops on October 24.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Broadway did away with its required mask policy in July but it’s taken a few months for some of the city’s performing arts organizations to relax their own.

The Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, the New York Philharmonic and New York City Ballet will no longer require masks. They’ll be optional.

RECOMMENDED: You’re no longer required to wear a mask on the subway

The Met, Carnegie Hall, the Philharmonic, Film at Lincoln Center and the Juilliard School will end their mandates on October 24 while the Ballet at David H. Koch Theater will end its mask requirement on November 1, the New York Times says. The Mitzi E. Newhouse and Claire Tow theaters at Lincoln Center will still require masks.

As cases drop and other institutions nix their mask requirements, it was only a matter of time before these organizations lose theirs, too. 

“People’s attitudes are changing,” Peter Gelb, the Met’s general manager, told the Times. He said that younger patrons especially don’t want to wear a mask.

In a survey last month, the Met found that only a quarter of ticket buyers said they’d feel uncomfortable attending a performance if masks were optional. The Times says that over the summer, that number had been close to 70 percent.

And now because there will be no mask mandate, the Met’s bars will be reopened.

Playbill reported that the New York Philharmonic’s president, Deborah Borda, says it’s important to do their part to “help the city return to a much more normal state of affairs.”

New Yorkers have a lot to say about the change. Many took to Twitter to voice their opinons:

