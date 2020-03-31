Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Mayor Bill de Blasio closes ten New York City playgrounds
Mayor Bill de Blasio closes ten New York City playgrounds

By Shaye Weaver Posted: Tuesday March 31 2020, 5:52pm

Stroud Playground NY
Photograph: Courtesy Daniel Avila/NYC Parks

Mayor Bill de Blasio officially closed 10 playgrounds on Tuesday evening as coronavirus cases continued to spread throughout New York City.

During a press conference in Queens, the mayor cracked down on playground-goers who disregarded continued warnings to stay home and stay away from others.

"Overwhelmingly, we're seeing compliance in parks and playgrounds with some real problem spots, too," he said. "I've been very clear. We see a problem spot that's recurrent, we're going to shut it down."

The mayor's press secretary Freddi Goldstein tweeted that the following playgrounds are now closed indefinitely: Mauro Playground in Queens; two playgrounds in Clove Lakes Park on Staten Island; Brooklyn's Middleton Playground, two Fort Greene Park playgrounds, and Brighton Playground; The Bronx's Watson Gleason Playground; and Manhattan's Fort Tryon Playground, Jacob Javits Playground and Raoul Wallenberg Playground.

The 10 playgrounds have apparently had crowding multiple times and will be "shut down, locked, there will be signs put up, there will be enforcement," the mayor added.

"My goal, again, is to try to preserve as many as possible if people follow the rules. If people will not follow the rules, we'll continue to shut them down aggressively."

The closures are the mayor's most recent action on complaints of overcrowding. On Monday, he announced that people who do not adhere to the 6-foot-social-distancing rule can be fined $250 to $500. Last week, he removed basketball hoops from 80 city-run courts.

