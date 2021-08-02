Mayor de Blasio says vaccinated New Yorkers should now wear masks inside

The city says the Delta variant is more easily spread, so mask wearing is "crucial"

It's time to mask up again, New Yorkers.

On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city is strongly recommending that all New Yorkers, even those who are vaccinated, wear their masks indoors.

The recommendation comes almost a week after the CDC issued its guidance that "fully vaccinated persons wear masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission." De Blasio said that the city's recommendation comes after more data was released on Friday from the CDC.

"Vaccinations are the No. 1 most powerful weapon against Covid so far," he said. "If you don't know people around you or aren't sure if they are vaccinated or not, it is crucial to wear a mask."

NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi went further and said the "strong recommendation" is for everyone, regardless of their vaccination status, to wear a mask in public indoor settings. He said because the Delta variant can spread more easily, mask-wearing can reduce transmission.

Those who are not vaccinated should continue to wear face coverings when outside their homes.

Dr. Chokshi also said that masks should fit snuggly against the sides of your face and said that if you're at high risk to double mask or wear a higher-grade mask like a KN95 or a KF94.

The city's first priority, he said, is to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible, but that getting unvaccinated people to mask up, get tested regularly and social distance is a close second while having vaccinated people take some precautions is the third.

Mass vaccination will help with the second and third priorities, he added. "It's a vital part in the defense against the virus. Vaccination is the closest thing we have to a knockout punch."

"Go get vaccinated so you can fully participate in the life of this city," de Blasio said, noting that it'll be useful going forward.

The city's Covid Safe app, NYC's version of the state's Passport app, launched today. It allows users to upload and store digital versions of their photo ID, proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and negative COVID-19 PCR test results on your cellphone to you can provide proof to various NYC venues that require it.

On Monday, for example, City Winery announced its updated safety policy that now "enforces vaccine only or proof of negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours policy in all locations." Masks will also need to be worn inside for the entirety of its shows.

"With the Delta variant on the rise, City Winery wants to create a safe and comfortable environment for all guests, artists and staff," it said in a statement.

Other changes emerged on Monday—de Blasio announced that all NYC staffers must be vaccinated going forward and beginning Labor Day, all MTA employees and New York employees of the Port Authority will be required to either be vaccinated or get tested weekly, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.