McCarren Hotel's new rooftop bar is a colorful tropical oasis

Williamsburg has its fair share of rooftop bars with skyline views of Manhattan, but not all of them feel like a vacation escape to Hawaii.

Talk Story, the new rooftop bar at The McCarren Hotel is one to remember this fall when you’re yearning to travel or duck out from cooler New York nights. Its name, which is a Hawaiian expression meaning "shoot the breeze," and the cozy decor—scattered rugs, overflowing plants, colorful art—sets the scene for the new island hang.

Courtesy Talk Story

You’ll find a seafood-leaning food menu with a variety of salads, sushi and dishes like shrimp ceviche, yellowtail crudo crispy quinoa, “general tso’s” chicken lettuce leaf and short rib chimichurri.

Courtesy Talk Story

The cocktail list is filled with cheeky-named drinks such as Shisho & Sunbeams (vodka, fino sherry, shiso, honeydew, dry vermouth), and and Skinny Dip (el governor Pisco, yuzu, watermelon, lime leaf, and egg white).

Courtesy Talk Story

Another drink called the Palm Reading, has tequila, galangal, coriander, szechuan peppercorn, clarified lime and soda. If you're not looking for a boozy night, they also offer a slew of mocktails.

Courtesy Talk Story

So far, you might have a better shot at getting a table at Talk Story than other upscale Williamsburg spots with sweeping skyline views, as they’re available for walk-ins on weekends from 3-11pm (and Wednesday to Friday from 5-11pm) with seating for up to 75 diners. Given its stellar locale, however, be sure to check that the space hasn't been booked out for a rooftop wedding or event.

Talk Story is technically an outdoor venue, but it's equipped with a retractable roof and heating system, so you can visit deep into the upcoming chilly season—without booking a ticket to Hawaii.

Talk Story is located at 160 N 12th Street (at the McCarren Hotel), Brooklyn, NY 11249.

