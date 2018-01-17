Meet the Undateables: John and Erica

Each week, we take two New Yorkers who swear they're totally undateable, and put our matchmaking skills to the test. Afterward, we find out what went well on their date, and what went horribly, horribly wrong.

Why they’re single:

John: He enjoys the freedom and hasn’t felt like dating much since his last relationship.

Erica: She likes to date a lot and has been told it’s okay to be picky

Ideal date:

John: Getting drinks, giving time travel a whirl and seeing what happens

Erica: Going to a pizza-making class and then eating the pizza—or anything involving pizza, really

THE DATE

First impression

John: “We got there at the same time and sat at the bar. I wouldn’t have normally thought she was my type, but she was a good conversationalist and very friendly.”

Erica: “He was very cute. It was the day of the ‘bomb cyclone,’ but we both got there at the same time. He kept his beanie on for a really long time. I think maybe he had to defrost a bit.”

Chemistry

John: “They have shows at this place every night, and we had half an hour to talk before it started. I enjoyed the conversation, but it seemed more friendly than romantic.”

Erica: “It wasn’t romantic at first, but I think we were just trying to get to know one another. It felt really easy for a totally blind date, though. I wish we’d had more time to talk.”

Awkward Moment

John: “The space was cool, but the show that night was kind of weird. It was like a mix of real and fake scientists giving lectures. It seemed like more of a science-minded crowd.”

Erica:“The show felt like a class I would have dropped in college, but we got a full bottle of wine which was fun. Also, he guessed I’m from Jersey, and I’m from New York.”

Afterward

John: “After the show, we hung out for a minute and finished our drinks then walked out into the snow. We exchanged numbers, but it was too cold to really do anything else.”

Erica: “We hugged it out, and he asked for my number. I was totally open to it, and he genuinely seemed like he wanted it. Then we went our separate ways.”

Verdict

John: ♥♥♥ “It was definitely above average. It was in my mind to kiss her at the end of the night, but something just seemed a little off. I’m open to the idea of a second date.”

Erica: ♥♥♥♥ “I think overall it was a good first date. There was nothing bad about it or anything that would deter me from going out with him again. He hasn’t texted me though.”

Our daters went to Caveat (212-228-2100, 21A Clinton St)

Want to be set up on a free blind date? Email undateable@ .