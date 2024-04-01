Meet these female hip-hop icons at Lincoln Center this week

Last year marked hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, and the celebrations are continuing this year, with events all throughout the city that commemorate the iconic dance style that started in New York and impacted culture all around the world.

Among the events you absolutely can’t miss is the Women in Hip Hop Symposium at Lincoln Center this Friday, April 5, which will feature a series of panels, chats, and workshops with some of the most influential women who pioneered in the genre.

The event, Fresh, Bold & So Def, will happen from 2pm until 11pm at the Lincoln’s Center Alice Tully Hall at 1941 Broadway and is donation-based, with a minimum donation of $5.

Among the discussions taking place will be a panel called “DiSRUPTERS: WOMEN WHO DARED TO BE DiFFERENT,” moderated by author and journalist Kathy Iandoli in conversation with DJ and radio host Jazzy Joyce and others. There's also a panel featuring the iconic stylist and fashion designer Misa Hylton, who will talk about raising the next generation of women and girls in hip-hop. Plus, enjoy a fireside chat with MCs Sha-Rock, Pebblee Poo, Debbie D, and Lisa Lee.

It won’t just be a day of inspiration and mood boarding, though. Expect plenty of practical tips for women entering the world of hip-hop, too, including a lecture by founder or Rap Coalition Wendy Day on negotiating higher pay; a chat with hip-hop ambassador Toni Blackman and music executive Shanti Das on staying grounded and prioritizing self-care; and a discussion on navigating misogyny in the industry, with filmmaker Rachel Raimist, MC and author Sheri Sher, and others. There will also be performances by Ladies of Hip-Hop and Full Circle Souljahs and a hip-hop trivia battle at 7:30pm.

Despite women’s immense impact on hip-hop—some of the world’s most recognizable names include Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Missy Elliott, the list goes on—the highest-paid rappers all still men. On top of that, the misogyny among many male artists in the hip-hop industry is well documented and still widely accepted by some.

Although hip-hop won’t change overnight, events and discussions like these are imperative for us to start addressing issues and figuring out how industries can move in more inclusive directions. You can check out the full programming schedule here.