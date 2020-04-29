Meghan Trainor, Questlove and Gavin DeGraw will perform in a new digital concert series for healthcare workers

Healthcare workers will be honored each Monday in May with live-streamed concerts featuring The Roots' bandleader Questlove as well as singer/songwriters Gavin DeGraw and Meghan Trainor.

Northwell Health's #HealthcareHeroes Concert Series will stream live on the hospital's YouTube channel at 7pm each Monday. First off is a DJ set by Questlove on May 4 followed by performances by Gavin DeGraw on May 11 and Meghan Trainor on May 18. All of the livestreamed events will also include conversations with people on the frontlines.

The monthlong series will conclude on May 25 with Side By Side: A Celebration of Service, a documentary-style TV special honoring healthcare and military heroes broadcast on WNBC Channel 4. The special will feature video of the concert livestreams and share stories from those currently working around the clock.

"While service is at the heart of all health care workers, first responders and our armed forces, COVID-19 is a situation like we have never seen before," Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health, said in a statement. "Despite these challenges, our clinicians have braved unthinkable conditions, sacrificing to treat those who have been infected. As with our veterans and active-duty military, we owe it to them to celebrate their efforts and unwavering commitment to do the right thing."

Last year's Side By Side concert, which was the pinnacle event of NYC Fleet Week, featured free daytime performances by Boyz II Men, Gavin DeGraw, The U.S. Navy Band and more, a free nighttime concert by Imagine Dragons for service members and their families and storytelling by veterans.