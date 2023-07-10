Mel’s is launching a pizza series with Michelin-starred chefs

Pork belly and kimchi pizza is on the menu.

A very fancy, summer-long pizza party just kicked off in Manhattan.

Chef Melissa Rodriguez's Meatpacking District pizzeria, Mel's, is hosting a F.O.M.O (Friends of Mel’s Oven) pizza series, inviting fellow Michelin-star chefs to create pies to serve at the restaurant.

Through Labor Day Weekend, New York City chefs will have special pizza on the menu on a rotating basis, showcasing each chef's unique origins and talents.

The menu starts with Chef Daniel Boulud's Pizza Pavillon. Inspired by chef Boulud’s classic dish from his upscale seafood restaurant Le Pavillon in Midtown, this pizza is based on a parsley-seaweed crust with an oyster chowder base, and is topped with oysters, potatoes, leeks and hazelnuts.

On July 22, Chef Gabriel Kreuther will talk the helm with a Coastal Farmers Pizza made with red tomato sauce, green bell peppers, red onions, fresh ricotta, cured anchovies, dry cured black olives, Mortadella, a sunny side up egg and fresh basil.

Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten steps in on August 5 for the Sunflower Pizza featuring a Sungold tomato sauce, market summer squash and squash blossom with mozzarella and ricotta cheese available through August 18.

Rounding out the series on August 19 through September 1, Chef Junghyun Park will serve his K-Mediterranean Pizza, a sardine-kimchi pizza with pork belly, fried sardines, kimchi, and fresh arugula.

The pizzas are available for lunch and dinner (Friday - Sunday, 11:30am - 2:30pm; and Wednesday - Monday, starting at 5:30pm), alongside Mel’s full menu and signature wood-fired pies including Margherita, mushroom, soppressata piccante, and more. Cocktails, beer and wine are also served.

To help celebrate the F.O.M.O pizza series, Mel’s is offering merch, of course. Limited-edition t-shirts are available for purchase at the restaurant.