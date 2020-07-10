Michael Che is doing live outdoor comedy shows in LIC

Michael Che has been taking his comedy outdoors for the past few weeks in front of a socially-distanced audience in Long Island City.

According to Queens Post, the Saturday Night Live Weekend Update comedian is hosting shows on a weekly basis outside Plaxall Gallery and drawing quite a crowd.

The show, which has limited space, has a different lineup every week and in the past has included Meïa Santiago, Chipha Sounds, Matt Richards and "Big" Jay Oakerson, according to the Queens Post and Culture Lab LIC's Instagram.

Culture Lab LIC, which runs the gallery's warehouse space at 5-25 46th Avenue, works with Che, and restaurant The Creek and The Cave to put on the show each week around 5:30-6pm. Che usually goes on around 7:45pm and will pull special guests into the back of a truck bed to talk about current events, the Queens Post says.

There's no set day each week, but the shows are announced on Culture Lab's social media when they are set.

The outdoor space, which is a parking lot, already hosts music shows Thursdays through Sundays, using social distancing circles like we've seen in some of NYC's parks. Ticket are typically capped at 500 to keep everyone safe, too, Culture Lab's executive director told the Queens Post.

There's also a beer tent and food vendors on site for those in need of a drink or snack and part of the proceeds from vendors go to a different charity each week. So far, Culture Lab LIC has given to Black Lives Matter and NYC Kids RISE, Queens Post says.

So not only is Michael Che performing to a smaller crowd in Queens, he's doing it for free and charities get something out of it.

Make sure to get there early if you want to snag a spot, and as always, wear a mask.

