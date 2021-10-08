Milk Bar will offer Ted Lasso's famous biscuits via Postmates

They'll only be available this Friday

If binge watching and biscuits sounds like your perfect Friday night, we have some really good news for you.

To celebrate Ted Lasso’s season two finale this Friday, October 8, Apple TV+ teamed up with Postmates and New York City's Milk Bar to make the show’s beloved biscuits available for fans in New York and Los Angeles.

Though no official recipe exists on the show, Christina Tosi and her culinary team developed a recipe based on what they imagined the streaming-famous Lasso biscuit would taste like. The tender, buttery, and delightfully crumbly biscuits will come in the signature pink boxes, right off your TV screen.

The biscuits will be available for free exclusively via Postmates (including $0 delivery, even if you add more Milk Bar items to your order) and in-person pick up from Milk Bar’s New York City flagship store at the Ace Hotel in NoMad (1196 Broadway). Service fees apply on all delivery orders and customers will be limited to one box.

The Lasso biscuits will be available starting at 10 a.m. and be given away until supplies last.

Those unable to get the biscuits can also enter to win a limited-edition Ted Lasso swag box as well as Milk Bar treats. To enter for a chance to win, open the Postmates app and add code LASSO.

If you want to bake the biscuits at home, we also have the exclusive recipe:

Milk Bar x Ted Lasso Biscuits

Makes 12 Lasso size pieces

Ingredients:

2 sticks unsalted butter, softened

1⅓ cup confectioners sugar

3 tablespoons light brown sugar

3 egg yolks (make some bake club nougat with those whites!)

1¾ cup all purpose flour

scant ½ teaspoon kosher salt

Method:

Preheat the oven to 315F and pan spray a 8x8” baking dish.

In a medium bowl, mix the butter and sugars together vigorously until smooth.

Stir in the egg yolks.

Add the flour and salt, mix just until the dough comes together. The less you mix the dough, the more posi vibes your biscuits will have.

Press dough into an even layer in the pan and bake at 315F for 45 minutes until a thin, golden brown layer forms on top.

Cool completely before cutting into 2 even columns and 6 even rows.