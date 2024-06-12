MoMA PS1's impressive 2024 Warm Up lineup just dropped

New York summers wouldn't feel the same without the iconic MoMA PS1 music series, which every year highlights some of the most relevant DJs of the moment. In the past, they've had Honey Dijon, SOPHIE, DJ Spooky, Lary 7, Ritchie Hawtin, Arca, MikeQ, and Kim Ann Foxman, so yeah, they know what they're doing.

MoMA PS1's Warm Up series is about to come back for its 26th season starting in July, and they just announced this year's star-studded lineup. Make your plans to get over to Long Island City this summer.

If you haven't been to a MoMA PS1 Warm Up set, here's what to expect: For six Fridays in July and August, the museum's outdoor space turns into a giant day party from 4pm-10pm. This year, the courtyard is adorned with a sculpture called Le Grand Soir, Yto Barrada's first major outdoor work, and attendees will also have access to the rest of the museum.

The DJ curation always emphasizes underground artists from around the world. This year's lineup was curated by a team of in-the-know nightlife and music leaders, including Korakrit Arunanondchai (Ghost/BKK), E. Jane (MHYSA), Tom Laprade (Montez Press Radio), Oscar Nñ (Papi Juice), and Jen Sillen (Rash/Club Cringe).

The lineup includes Hyperdub label founder Kode9, Jersey club pioneer UNIIQU3, Juliana Huxtable and other underground club culture icons from cities like São Paulo, Paris, and beyond.

Tickets are free for Long Island City residents with proof of residency in zip codes 11101, 11106, 11109, as well as Woodside residents with proof of residence in zip code 11377. For everyone else, advance tickets start at $18, and day-of tickets go for $22. If you're really into this year's lineup, it might be worth getting a season pass for $75, which gives you access to all dates. You can get your tickets here now.

MoMA PS1 2024 Warm Up lineup

July 12

KIM ANH / Can U Not Talk Records (New York)

Johnny Dynell (New York)

Gatekeeper / Dungeon Sessions (New York)

DJ Miss Parker (Brooklyn)

July 19

Nick León b2b DJ Python / Suero and Worldwide Unlimited, Incienso (Miami and New York)

Safety Trance / Club Romántico (Caracas)

Lolina / Relaxin Records (London)

FITNESSS (Los Angeles)

July 26

UNIIQU3 (Newark)

EASYFUN (UK)

Klein / Parkwuud Entertainment (UK)

African-American Sound Recordings / D.O.T. Audio Arts (New York)

August 2

Terrence Dixon / Reduction (Detroit)

DJ Q / Huddersfield (UK)

Sadaf / Blueberry Records (New York)

Havoc on World / Toy Production (New York)

August 9

Emma dj / Danse Noire, UIQ, L.I.E.S. (Paris)

Ash Lauryn / Underground & Black (Atlanta)

Tongue in the Mind / PAN (New York)

AVALON (Los Angeles)

August 16