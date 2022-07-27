As we continue to battle the Covid-19 pandemic across the globe, another virus has New Yorkers concerned about contagion. Monkeypox, first diagnosed in New York City this past May, has significantly increased in New York, with 1,092 people testing positive for the virus as of July 26, 2022.

So what is monkeypox?

Also called orthopoxvirus, monkeypox is a variola virus, in the same family as smallpox, but less fatal, according to the CDC.

How is monkeypox spread?

Anyone is at risk of contracting monkeypox, which can be transmitted through direct contact with someone infected, or through secondary contact, like on clothing or objects used by an infected person, plus droplets from an infected person. Yep, all those masks and sanitizer you have are still super useful in helping to prevent the spread of monkeypox.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Symptoms include fever, headache, chills, exhaustion, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and, perhaps most definingly, an uncomfortable rash.

How long does monkeypox last?

The illness typically lasts for two to four weeks, but symptoms may not appear until two or three weeks after exposure, meaning it’s likely New York will see many more positive cases within the next month.

How do you treat monkeypox?

While there are currently no specific monkeypox treatments, anti-virals can be used to help treat infections.

How can you get tested for monkeypox?

Monkeypox testing is available at New York healthcare providers, with testing locations listed on the NYC HealthMap.

Where can you get a monkeypox vaccine?

A monkeypox vaccine is available to help reduce the chance of contracting monkeypox or reducing the severity of infection of those exposed. You can find a vaccination appointment at vax4nyc.nyc.gov/monkeypox. Appointments can also be booked by calling 877-VAX-4NYC.

The current locations serving monkeypox vaccines are: the Bronx High School of Science Monkeypox Vaccine Site, Health + Hospitals Lincoln Monkeypox Vaccine Site; the Bushwick Educational Campus Monkeypox Vaccine Site, Science Skills Center High School Monkeypox Vaccine Site; AP Central Harlem Monkeypox Vaccine Clinic, AP Chelsea Monkeypox Vaccine Clinic; Aviation High School Monkeypox Vaccine Site, AP Corona Monkeypox Vaccine Clinic, Thomas J. McCann Woodside Monkeypox Vaccine Site; and Gotham Health / Vanderbilt Monkeypox Vaccine Site on Staten Island.

For more information visit nyc.gov/monkeypox, or for real-time updates text “MONKEYPOX” to 692-692 for English updates and “MONKEYPOXESP” to 692-692 for Spanish updates.