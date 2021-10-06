Montauk's 40th Annual Fall Festival is happening this weekend

It's beginning to feel crisp and cozy out, and arguably, that's the best time to hangout by the beach! Seriously. Especially Out East.

This Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10, Montauk will help kick off the autumnal beach season with its 40th Annual Fall Fest. Live music, the return of Saturday's Clam Chowder Contest (both red and white soups are eligible to compete) and more will help ring in the season for all ages. Buying a 2021 commemorative chowder mug gets you a free cup of chowder from one of over 20 local restaurants, one of which will be dubbed Montauk's best.

Montauk Chamber of Commerce

The open air weekend-long festival also promises a farmers’ market, pumpkin decorating, and family activities like an inflatable rock wall slide, a 60-foot obstacle course, cookie decorating, crab races and more.

Like any fall festival, Montauk's will be full of seasonal food like bratwurst, hamburgers, raw oysters and clams, cotton candy and more. Seasonal beers from Montauk Brewing Co. and crisp glasses of rosé and sauvignon blanc from Bridgehampton Breeze will be poured. Local talent performing includes Joe Delia and the Thieves and The Realm, if you want to get your dance on. Payment for food will be through tickets (1 ticket is valued at $1), which can be purchased in advance online to help minimize lines.

Held in the center of town at Montauk’s Village Green, the festival runs 11am–5pm each day, which leaves visiting city people with plenty of time to enjoy Montauk's fall foliage-rich hikes, check out the historic Montauk Point Lighthouse and bundle up for a breezy walk on the beach, with a hot cider, of course.