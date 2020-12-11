New YorkChange city
More than half of New York restaurants say they're in danger of closing

According to a new survey released by the New York State Restaurant Association

Will Gleason
It’s been an especially rough few days for the local restaurants and bars we love.

Alongside today’s news regarding the return of NYC’s indoor dining ban this coming Monday, which presents a monumental challenge to the city’s dining establishments, a new survey from the New York State Restaurant Association has some harsh takeaways. 

The statewide survey revealed that 54 percent of New York restaurant owners say they won’t survive the next six months without federal assistance. That staggering number is breathtaking enough but even more so given the national average is currently 37 percent.

“Since March, our members have been sounding the alarm that without sufficient governmental relief, New York restaurants will not make it through the pandemic. Our once vibrant restaurant industry is suffering. Our members are in worse economic shape than most restaurants across the country, and today’s numbers make that picture crystal clear,” said Melissa Fleischut, president and CEO of NYSRA.

The survey polled 6,000 restaurant operators, including 238 in New York, during the last two weeks of November. In addition to that response, almost 60 percent of restaurant owners in the state say they’re thinking about going into hibernation until the pandemic is over. The National Restaurant Association estimates that one in six restaurants across the country have permanently closed due to the crisis.

Today, Governor Cuomo announced that indoor dining in the city will be halted once again on Monday. However, you’ll still be able to support your favorite local restaurant or bar through takeout, delivery and outdoor dining.

