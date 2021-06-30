Yes, you read that correctly—it's an ice cream sandwich like no other

Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream, known for offering 88 flavors of specialty scoops, is now serving up a new type of ice cream sandwich... an ice cream burger!

Designed to supplement the traditional cup or cone options, Morgenstern's newest menu offering will sandwich fresh scoops of ice cream on a freshly baked bun—as if they are chilly, orb-shaped burger patties!

Exclusively available at Morgenstern’s flagship scoop shop at 88 West Houston St. in Soho, the epic, brand-new all-American dessert was created by founder Nick Morganstern. The Ice Cream Burger features Neapolitan ice creams-strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate—stacked inside a buttered burger bun. Currently, no other flavors can be substituted in the ice cream burger, and no plant-based option is available. It goes for $10 and can easily serve two.

The ice cream burger is just one component of Morgenstern's summer menu. The flagship store now offers a smashburger menu, made with beef or pork patties, ground in-house, and served on buns baked fresh daily. Special fries pair with the burgers (available as singles, doubles, and with cheese, bacon and more toppings). A specialty pie menu also rotates often, just to make your dessert decision even more difficult.

To date, Morganstern's doesn't offer condiment-flavored ice creams to top your burger with, but we're guessing it may only be a matter of time before you're dipping your patty into a scoop of ketchup, mustard or special sauce. That being said, chocolate ice cream and fries is never a bad combo...