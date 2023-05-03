Morgenstern’s plant-based soft serve shop is now open!

New York has a new soft serve phenomenon! Morgenstern's, the New York-born scoop shop known for quirky flavors like Pine Nut Chamoy and Dark Chocolate Sour Patch Swirl, has launched a brand new, dairy-free concept, BANANAS.

Located at 2 Rivington Street (a former Morgenstern’s ice cream store), BANANAS offers plant-based soft serve in fun riffs on traditional flavors. The options will rotate and change often, but the opening menu includes Banana Caramel, Super Choc (Chocolate), Mucho Mango, Salty Peanut Butter, Coconut Vanilla, Prickly Pea, Sumo Yuzu, and MatchaMint.

Each soft serve is made in-house from a different non-dairy base (some use bananas, others use house-made nut milks), without preservatives or stabilizers. Many items are vegan, but some soft serves use honey, eggs or gelatin. All the soft serve flavors are gluten-free.

Photograph: courtesy of BANANAS by Morgenstern’s

The soft serve swirls are available in a cup or waffle cone, with a wide range of original toppings. Ice cream can be dipped in Chocolate Ash, Chunky Peanut Butter, Ruby Red Fruit, Honey, Banana or Matcha Toasted Rice. Crunchy options include Cracker Cookie Crunch, Sesame Crispy Rice, Coconut Kix, Tropical Cocktail Corn Flakes, Rainbow Rice Krispies and Cocoa Munch. And for a temperature-appropriate twist, chilly toppings include Coconut Nata, Chia Haupia, Chocolate Jelly, Pickled Mango Tapioca, Coffee Caramel Cube, Hibiscus Fruit Cup, Salted Citrus Salad and Coconut Mango Jewels.

Bananas is now open at 2 Rivington St from noon to midnight daily.