By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Inside Ms. Kim's lounge and bar
Ms. Kim’s brings luxe new karaoke lounge to K Town

Sing out in style!

By
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
If you can't stop singing about how happy you are that New York is reopening, this new venue is for you!

Ms. Kim's, a new K-town karaoke lounge from Korean beauty entrepreneur Anna Kim, combines sophisticated style with sing-alongs. Envisioned during the pandemic, when we all just needed to belt out our frustrations, and spend some much-needed time outside of our homes with friends, Ms. Kim's offers both communal space and soundproof private karaoke rooms, so guests can customize their experience as it suits their needs.

Inside a private karaoke room at Ms. Kim's
In the main lounge and bar, mixologist-approved cocktails take the place of the ubiquitous karaoke bar beer pitcher. Ingredients in the signature drinks, which start at $16, include butterfly pea flower, herbal infused syrups and top shelf spirits. Fine wine is sold by the glass or bottle, and beer is available on tap or by the bottle. For soju, the 46-proof Hwayo - 23° is available by the 375 mL bottle. Fridays will also bring live music to the bar, for those who prefer to sway to the sounds of jazz, rather than sing. 

To eat, Ms. Kim's offers a short menu of Japanese and Korean finger foods, like vegetable or shrimp tempura with four types of salt, three types of fried dumplings, and chicken karaage with garlic ginger soy sauce.  

Located at 6 West 28th Street, Ms. Kim's shares an address with a notorious underground casino and gambling den dating back to the 1800s. Now designed as a twenty-first century escape for hardworking New Yorkers seeking post-pandemic joy, Ms. Kim's fill celebrate a grand opening this Friday, July 30. 

