Multiple trains aren’t stopping in Times Square after a nearby explosion

After an explosion this morning at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, Port Authority has been evacuated, many trains are skipping the Times Square - 42nd Avenue stop, and car traffic has been halted in the area, according to the NYPD.

The 1, 2, 3, N, Q, R, W and 7 trains are bypassing Times Sq-42 St in both directions, and the A, C and E trains are bypassing 42 St/Port Authority-Bus Terminal in both directions. New Yorkers' commutes this morning will undoubtedly be rough. UPDATE: At 8:59am, an updated mass transit update was issued. In addition to the above, there's no B train service between Bedford Park Blvd and Brighton Beach in both directions, no C train service between Euclid Av and 168 St in both directions, no L train service between 8 Av and 6 Av in both directions, and no M train service between Delancey-Essex St and Forest Hills-71st Ave.

The explosion went off in a passageway between two subway stations, the New York Times reports. The suspect was apparently wearing an explosive device. That person is now in custody in serious condition at Bellevue Hospital, and there are no reported injuries.

Update regarding explosion at 42nd St and 8th Ave, in subway: One male suspect is in custody. No injuries other than suspect at this time. Avoid the area. Subways bypassing #PortAuthority and Times Square Stations. Info is preliminary. pic.twitter.com/bEAdjq8mYc — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017