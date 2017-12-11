  • News
Multiple trains aren’t stopping in Times Square after a nearby explosion

By Jillian Anthony Posted: Monday December 11 2017, 9:07am

After an explosion this morning at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, Port Authority has been evacuated, many trains are skipping the Times Square - 42nd Avenue stop, and car traffic has been halted in the area, according to the NYPD.

The 1, 2, 3, N, Q, R, W and 7 trains are bypassing Times Sq-42 St in both directions, and the A, C and E trains are bypassing 42 St/Port Authority-Bus Terminal in both directions. New Yorkers' commutes this morning will undoubtedly be rough. UPDATE: At 8:59am, an updated mass transit update was issued. In addition to the above, there's no B train service between Bedford Park Blvd and Brighton Beach in both directions, no C train service between Euclid Av and 168 St in both directions, no L train service between 8 Av and 6 Av in both directions, and no M train service between Delancey-Essex St and Forest Hills-71st Ave.

The explosion went off in a passageway between two subway stations, the New York Times reports. The suspect was apparently wearing an explosive device. That person is now in custody in serious condition at Bellevue Hospital, and there are no reported injuries. 

 

 

By Jillian Anthony 525 Posts

Jillian Anthony is the editor of Time Out New York and writes sex and dating advice for the weekly column Let Us Sex-plain. She’d rather be with her cat. Follow her on Twitter at @jillathrilla.

