NYC’s iconic purveyor of hot dogs now has its own tasty beer to wash it all down.

Nathan’s Famous has partnered with Coney Island Brewing Company to create the Nathan’s Famous Lager, which is described as having a bright golden color and a light to medium body with a clean snappy finish.

“Hot dogs and beer are synonymous with Coney Island, so, naturally, we teamed up to brew the perfect beer to enjoy with a hot dog!” said Coney Island Brewery Brand Manager Chris Murray. “At 5% ABV, it is a nod to the original 5-cent hot dogs served from Nathan’s in Coney Island. Nathan’s Famous Lager has a beautiful golden color balanced with a nice floral hop flavor with a clean finish, allowing you to refresh your palate with every sip making every bite as delicious as the first!”

They’ll be available at select New York Nathan’s Famous locations and at Coney Island Brewery in a four-pack of 16oz cans and on draft for a limited time starting on September 16. The best part is for every pint, can or four pack purchased, $1 will be donated to the Alliance for Coney Island, an organization advocating for the growth of local businesses in the community.

“We are constantly looking to expand our menu for our customers,” states Phil McCann, Vice President of Marketing. “We are thrilled to collaborate with another Coney Island staple, Coney Island Brewing Company, and know our customers will enjoy this beer alongside our Nathan’s Famous fan favorites. There’s no better combination than a hot dog and beer, and now you can get them both at Nathan’s Famous.”