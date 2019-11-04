National Sawdust gains new wine bar, Cosmico from Colonia Verde team

Williamsburg experimental music venue National Sawdust gains a new in-house restaurant and bar tomorrow: Cosmico. The wine-centric project comes from husband-wife team Felipe Donnelly and Tamy Rofe of the Fort Greene hit restaurant Colonia Verde. Donnelly will run the kitchen while Rofe will manage the beverage program. After seeing a show, you can now stop by for new late-night bites, which will include dishes such as tortilla Española, sardine-fennel toast and homemade chicharrón (full menu below).

Expect "playful wines" and "smart spirits" alongside "small bites, using a Latin pantry, packed with bold flavors that leave you curious for more. Easy to eat, easy to share, easy to become inspired by," shares the team.



Photograph: Erick Steinberg / Heidi's Bridge

Photograph: Erick Steinberg / Heidi's Bridge

The duo hope to channel the energy of National Sawdust’s shows with their space's design they worked on themselves, which turns to space odyssey as an influence. James Beard award-winning designer, Amy Morris—known for her hospitality projects like Sweetgreen, Il Fiorista and Three Owls Market—of The Morris Project worked on the branding. “We looked to the 60s and 70s, when outer space was a metaphor for anything outside the norm, representing creative pursuits exploring the unknown, the taboo, the oddities,” she shared in an interview with Time Out New York, noting that National Sawdust’s “space-like” venue informed the process.

Cosmico joins the growing number of hybrid music-venue restaurants that have opened this year including Public Records, The Sultan Room, Special Club and Canary Club. And not too far away in Bushwick, there's another space-inspired bar called Jupiter's Disco.

Nearby from the happenings at Domino Park, National Sawdust emerged in 2015 as a home for emerging contemporary music, co-founded by composer Paola Prestini. Each season, the non-profit taps leaders in the music industry to curate its calendar of programming, spanning a variety of sonic genres, with collaborators on the project including everyone from Yo-Yo Ma and Phillip Glass to Pussy Riot.

As the name suggests, the venue was once a sawdust factory back in the 1930’s and remains one of the few original structures in Williamsburg from that era.

Cosmico is open from Tuesday-Sunday from 6pm ‘til 12am, located at National Sawdust: 80 N 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249.