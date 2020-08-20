New antibody data shows which parts of NYC were hit hardest

This week, New York released the results from 1.46 million coronavirus antibody tests, providing the most detailed information to date regarding which areas of the city were hit hardest by Covid-19 as well as which parts of the city were less affected.

New information posted on the NYC Department of Health site shows the percent of positive results for those who took an antibody test in zip codes throughout the city. Of those almost one-and-a-half million tests, 27 percent returned a positive result citywide. The highest percentage of cases was in the Bronx at 33 percent and Manhattan had the lowest rate at 19 percent. One neighborhood in Queens (Corona) reported a staggering 51.6 percent of positive results while a zip code on the Upper West Side only reported 12.6 percent.

Just how big is this new data released this week? It covers over 15 percent of New York City residents. The New York Times has some interesting takeaways from the new data, including that some of the harder-hit areas may fare better in a second wave and that neighborhoods with larger households were especially vulnerable.

If you haven’t spent any time on it, the New York City Department of Health’s officially Covid-19 data page has a lot of interesting insights on how the virus has affected, and is continuing to affect, our city. There’s information on the overall number of cases over time, how cases break down by factors like age, race and gender and more info on how it’s impacted the city in various zip codes. Any New Yorker’s time would be well spent giving it a closer look.

