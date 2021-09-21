Believe it or not, midtown is getting better by the day. First, Penn Station rebranded as the sleek and ~actually~ nice Moynihan Train Hall, making waitting for the LIRR not the worst, then Broadway reopened, and now, new plans will enhance a typically disliked part of town.

This September, Governor Hochul announced plans for a new elevated pedestrian pathway that will connect Penn Station and Moynihan Train Hall to Chelsea's High Line and the Javits Center. That means walking to these far west destinations will be far more pleasant, and perhaps even relieve some of the traffic typical to 8th, 9th and 10th Avenues.

The proposed project will be created from two bridges connecting 10th Avenue end of the High Line. The $50 million project will be feasible with a proposed public-private partnership between Empire State Development, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Brookfield Properties Group and Friends of the High Line. The project, which will be called The High Line Moynihan Connector, is slated for completion by Spring 2023.

State of New York Governor's office A rendering of the new pedestrian passage

"Despite the challenges and difficulties presented by COVID-19, New York continues to get things done - building boldly and ambitiously to leave a lasting legacy for future New Yorkers," Governor Hochul said. "The High Line's connection to Moynihan Train Hall and other nearby attractions complements our investments in Midtown West, encourages better pedestrian access and provides New Yorkers with a truly one-of-a-kind experience. New York State remains steadfast in its commitment to building functional infrastructure that improves quality of life, promotes economic growth, and helps secure a greener Empire State."