In our current age of takeout dinners and walk-and-talk hand foods, there’s a new empanada spot in Brooklyn you should have on your radar.

Kimpanadas, an empanada restaurant owned by—you guessed it—a woman named Kim, offers fresh-baked empanadas daily. Most of the offerings involve tasty, comfort food-inspired twists on the food, like a Thanksgiving empanada with ground turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and cranberry and a Pepperoni Pizza empanada with pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone cheese and tomato sauce. On weekends, they also sell Breakfast Empanadas. (All the empanadas are $6.)

Photograph: Will Gleason

Kim Meyer was previously operating the business out of a pop-up window at Finn’s Corner in Prospect Heights, before moving to its new location earlier this month. In addition to empanadas, the location is also selling other comfort food specialities like baked chicken wings, mac and cheese, steak quesadillas and onion rings. The dessert highlight on the menu is “Kim’s double chocolate fudgy brownies” for $5, available in a number of flavors including coconut, mint, caramel, red velvet, pecan, walnut, peanut butter and more.

Photograph: Will Gleason

Another fun Kimpanadas offering is custom-made empanadas. You can order a box of 25 empanadas, with the ingredients of your choosing (just think of the options!), which could make for a fun, quirky addition to a picnic, birthday party or work function. If you're not feeling that creative, a good go-to highlight of the menu at the moment is the Beef Maduro empanada with ground beef, onions and sweet plantains.

Kimpanadas is currently open at 228 Smith St on Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11am–10pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 11am–12am and Sundays from 11am–9pm.

Photograph: Will Gleason

Fill out our excellent (and extremely quick) Time Out Index survey right now, and have your voice heard.

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond