New Jersey votes to legalize marijuana

The PATH train’s about to get lit.

In one of the close races that many New Yorkers were watching tonight that didn’t have anything to do with the office of president, nearby state New Jersey voted to legalize marijuana.

Voters in the Garden State voted in favor of a referendum to amend its Constitution in order to legalize the recreational use of weed for those older than 21. With more than half of precincts reporting, about two-thirds of voters voted in favor of the measure.

The legalization of marijuana in the state is expected to bring in over $210 million to the state in taxes. Governor Phil Murphy, who is currently in his first term in office, was previously unable to pass the measure through the state legislature.

The result wasn’t too much of a surprise. About 60 percent of voters said they were likely to approve the referendum leading up to the vote. Now, there are 11 states (along with Washington D.C.) that have legalized the recreational use of marijuana.

But don’t expect to head over to Jersey City tomorrow to load up a tote for the winter. The state legislature now has to pass a bill governing rules around the new industry.

The vote in a neighboring state could now put more pressure on New York lawmakers to approve a bill currently pending in Albany to approve the legalization of marijuana in the Empire State—especially with the extra tax revenue that it could bring in. Governor Cuomo admitted in an interview last month that the state’s newly dire finances could help give the bill a green light.

