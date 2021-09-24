New York
Timeout

Chapel Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Chapel Bar

New members-only NYC bar is located in a historic 19th-century church

Chapel Bar is the city's newest one-of-a-kind drinking destination.

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/b20db166-2aa2-4b93-bcd8-18b43b89731f.jpg
Written by
Will Gleason
Going to church just got a lot more luxe.

A new members-only bar opened in Manhattan this week in a strikingly unique place: the inside of a historic landmark 19th-century chapel. Designed by Rowan and Williams, the attention-grabbing new venue Chapel Bar is open exclusively to patrons of the museum Fotografiska or members of NeueHouse

“The concept for Chapel Bar was to build a sanctuary for culture—a place to worship art, photography, fashion and music in a chic setting, surrounded by creative and curious individuals,” says Josh Wyatt, CEO of Fotografiska and NeueHouse. “We’re bringing together a kindred member base who are passionate about pushing culture forward in their personal and professional lives, and we welcome the magic moments and passionate energy that will come from this gathering of minds and spirits.” 

Chapel Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Chapel Bar

If you can snag an invite to the dramatic bar, you’ll encounter historic design elements alongside modern touches. The chapel was originally constructed by James Renwick Jr., the architect behind another house of worship that you’re probably a bit more familiar with: St. Patrick’s Cathedral. 

Throughout the unique space, contemporary visitors will now discover a VIP “Confessional” room with experiential cocktail service, floral installations by Floratorium and a photography installation by Miles Aldridge which coincides with his Fotografiska exhibition, "Virgin Mary. Supermarkets. Popcorn. Photographs 1999 - 2020."

The bar’s cocktail menu pays homage to its one-of-a-kind location inviting “guests to drink at the altar of spirits created by monks, priests and influential figures—both historic and folkloric—from around the globe.” The curated lineup of beverages includes chartreuses, champagnes, gins and more, all with an eye for providing concoctions with historic context.

Chapel Bar is located at Fotografiska New York in the Flatiron District at 281 Park Ave S.

    Latest news

