New NYC program offers deals at museums, live shows and more

"It's Time for Culture" is like a coupon to the city

Real ones know New York City was never dead, but there's no arguing a lot was delayed and lost last year.

In response, various city institutions and agencies have been working to promote New York City as a destination for New Yorkers and visitors alike, to rediscover the city through a new lens. Sure, you love the vast offerings of culture across the five boroughs, but when was the last time you actually made it a point to spend time at a museum?

NYC & Company's newest program may make indulging in the city's culture a little more tempting, with "It's Time for Culture" offering deals at museums, cultural institutions, performing arts venues and Off Broadway shows. Deals include two-for-one admission, 25% off tickets and more at over 40 venues throughout October.

“The comeback of culture and performing arts in New York City marks a pivotal and celebratory moment in our recovery,” said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company. “We invite New Yorkers and visitors alike to explore and support the abundance of world-class arts and culture found across the vibrant neighborhoods of our city while also experiencing great value throughout the month of October.”

"It's Time for Culture" participants include Carnegie Hall, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), Whitney Museum of American Art, Jewish Museum, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, National Lighthouse Museum, New York Botanical Garden, Alice Austen House Museum, Museum of the Moving Image, China Institute and Gallery, Lehman Center for Performing Arts, plays including those at Repertorio Español and En Garde Arts, and Perfect Crime—the longest-running Off-Broadway production—and more.

You can browse and book all deals at nycgo.com/cultureoffers.

New York City cultural organizations who want to join the program are also welcome to sign up throughout the duration of the program at business.nycgo.com/offers-participation-form.

As part of the Key to NYC program, people ages 12 and older must show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 for most indoor activities, including at restaurants, museums, performing arts and concert venues, sporting arenas, fitness centers and more.