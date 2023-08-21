New York Botanical Garden's Fall-O-Ween will bring spooky garden nights and hundreds of pumpkins to the Bronx

Carve pumpkins, drink craft beer, gawk at giant gourds and more at this annual NYC event.

If your local chain coffeeshop menu is any hint, fall is on the way. Beach season is on the outs, pumpkin season is in, and autumnal celebrations will be in full force after Labor Day.

Back for its annual celebration of all things pumpkin (and your best opportunity to take a selfie with a scarecrow in NYC), New York Botanical Garden's Fall-O-Ween officially opens on Saturday, September 16.

RECOMMENDED: The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze returns in September

The event includes hundreds of pumpkins and gourds on display, hands-on activities like mini pumpkin decorating, 3D pumpkin carving, food and beverage talks, tastings and more. Two family-friendly Spooky Garden Nights (Saturday, October 21 and Saturday, October 28) will also offer Halloween-themed entertainment including dancing skeletons, decorating trick-or-treat bags, live shadow puppets, plant potting ad more.

Master pumpkin carver Adam Bierton will return to NYBG on select weekends to create his intricate and nature-inspired pumpkin carvings, and to host a master carver competition. At the “pumpkin patch” at NYBG Shop, guests can pick and purchase the perfect pumpkin to take home for decorating or eating.

New York Botanical Garden

Guests 21 and older can attend Bales & Ales on Saturday, September 30, with unlimited samples of craft beers, ciders, and seltzers from craft breweries available in a souvenir mug. On the lawn, music, lawn games, and light bites will be available for purchase. Harvesting and fermentation demonstrations will be offered by visiting brewers.

Fall-O-Ween concludes with two Fall Forest Weekends, with programming celebrating colorful autumnal foliage in the Thain Family Forest. The last two weeks of October will bring giant pumpkins, and the Giant Pumpkin Carving Weekend just before Halloween.