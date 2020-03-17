New York City could be told to "shelter in place" within the next 48 hours

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday warned the city to prepare for a possible “shelter-in-place” order coming to contain the quickly spreading coronavirus.

"We are all deeply concerned… this is quite clear this is a fast growing crisis. All New Yorkers, even though a decision has not been made by the city or the state, I think that all New Yorkers should be prepared right now for the possibility of a shelter-in-place order," the mayor said at an afternoon press conference.

He also stated that the current number of confirmed cases of the virus in the New York City has climbed to 814 (248 in Queens, 277 in Manhattan, 157 in Brooklyn, 96 in the Bronx and 36 in Staten Island) with a total of seven deaths.

He says he expects as many as 10,000 cases of the virus in the Big Apple by next week.

De Blasio talked about a similar order already in place in San Francisco, where residents are only to head out for essential needs such as seeking medical help and getting medications and grocery shopping.

“I believe this decision should be made in the next 48 hours,” the mayor said of a New York City order.

Wondering if you can currently head outside to NYC's parks to stretch your legs from isolating at home? NYC parks (except The High Line) are still open to the public, though all park recreation and nature centers will be closed indefinitely starting today.

However, a spokesperson from the New York City Department of Health recommends: "We are urging New Yorkers to stay home as much as possible, but persons visiting parks should practice social distancing precautions."