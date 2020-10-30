New York City declared second best city in the world

A new list of the world’s best cities was released this week, and New York was officially declared first*.

(*runner-up.)

That’s right, we may have lost the top spot to London, but Resonance Consultancy, the organization behind the annual list ranking cultural capitals, says it sees enough promising developments here to keep us in the (almost) top spot.

“Today New Yorkers stand at the ready, together and alone, on their stoops and balconies ready to defend their city,” the report states. “From vague federal threats of defunding. From shadowy armies to keep calls for justice and reform loom over the city along with an invisible virus. However the world emerges, evolves or pivots out of our collective force majeure, it will happen here first.”

You may be wondering how exactly they determined this ranking. Well, a number of factors played a part in determining the list. In addition to user-generated reviews and online activity on platforms like Google, Facebook and Instagram, the rankings take into account a city’s reputation, museums, culinary experiences, transit hubs, number of Global 500 corporations and many more factors. It used six broad categories to analyze each city's merits: Place, Product, Programming, People, Prosperity and Promotion.

The list can be found here.

While we agree that New York is on the path to spring into a post-COVID world stronger and better than ever, the city’s also responding to the immediate challenges of today in plenty of new and innovative ways. If you want to read up on a few, check out our feature on the 20 people, places and things making a better NYC right now.

Most popular on Time Out

- The most haunted places in NYC

- This Google doc shows all NYC restaurants and bars with heaters

- The absolute best pizza in NYC

- Here’s how to track your mail-in ballot this year in NYC

- The best Halloween events in NYC for 2020

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.