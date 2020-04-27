New York City is closing nearly 100 miles of streets to cars this summer

Despite the lackluster "car-free streets" pilot program that opened less than two miles of city streets to pedestrians last month, New York City is going forward with plans to open nearly 100 miles over the course of the shutdown, starting with about 40 miles in the next month.

On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the streets that would be opened first—"as quickly as possible through the month of May"—are those around the city's parks, which have been full of New Yorkers with cabin fever.

"The discussions with the council were kindred in the sense that we could come up with places to open—the areas around parks is a great example, whereby by opening up, you'll capture the natural flow of people," he said during is Monday briefing. "One of the most important places to open are where people are going anyway, to give them more space since more and more people will go there when it gets warmer. We'll focus on where the need is greatest and the communities are most effected. "

De Blasio and the City Council haven't announced which streets will open, but they said the city would also expand sidewalks and add protected bike lanes under the program. Streets will be barricaded in some places and will have NYPD enforcement, but how much depends on the location, de Blasio said.

"There has to be enforcement attached, depending on the location, more or less," he said. "There's an assumption in everything we do ... we want to be very cautious about making sure drivers are constantly given the message slow down, drive safely ... that world view makes us very cautious when it comes to trusting ... when you create a situation when there's not enforcement that you could put people in danger."

He said the city is speaking with neighborhood entities that work closely with the NYPD that could alert police if and when there's a problem so that the NYPD could get "over there quickly."

De Blasio initially resisted the City Council's new proposal to open streets to recreation. On Sunday night, before the mayor's announcement, Councilman Corey Johnson tweeted that the council would "look to @NYGovCuomo for leadership on this issue."

Johnson praised the plan on Monday, in a statement, according to nyc.streetsblog.org:

"The Council is thrilled our calls for open streets have been answered and looks forward to working with the administration to give New Yorkers the space they need to socially distance properly," he said. "As the weather gets nicer and this unprecedented crisis stretches on longer, we need to do everything in our power to keep our neighbors safe and healthy. This announcement is a great starting point for the ongoing conversation about how we share our public spaces during this pandemic and in a post-coronavirus future."

