Meats being cooked at the Uptown Night Market.
Photograph: Courtesy of Uptown Night Market

New York City is getting its first-ever Latin night market

The food festival will celebrate all the flavors of the diaspora.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Latin street food, fast casual fare and gourmet meals are nearly ubiquitous in New York, but to date, there has yet to be a place to eat the flavors of the Latin diaspora in one place. Now, one market is trying to change that.

New York’s first-ever Latin Night Market is coming to Dyckman Street (between Dyckman Plaza and Inwood Park) on Friday, September 15 from 4pm - 10pm. The free event in Inwood will celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with food (think: fiery salsa, mofongo, empanadas, tacos, pupusas, chicharrones) and multi-stage music performances. Slated performances include salsa, reggae, rumba, jazz, Latin pop, and hip hop, plus family-friendly activities, art installations, raffles and giveaways.

The event plans to make history as the first-ever, large-scale food and culture festival dedicated to the Latin and Hispanic diaspora. Organizers say 20,000 guests are predicted to attend.

Food and beverage vendors can still apply to be included, though merch vendors will be added by invite only. Vendors’ spots are limited and start at $500 for a 10x10 space, +$100 for each 5-foot space, and additionally, $100 for grilling vendors, and an extra $200 for food trucks. Every vendor in the Latin Night Market is required to vend at least one item that is traditional to a region or culture within South and Central America or the Caribbean. Those interested in participating can apply online

The first-ever Latin Night Market is planned as an annual event, but following its success, it may become a monthly market in 2024. 

