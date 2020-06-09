New York City launches a free condom delivery service

New York City's Department of Health is launching Door 2 Door, a new home delivery service of safer sex products and HIV self-test kits.

In 2020, there are already too many risks—having sex shouldn't be one of them.

That's why New York City's Department of Health is launching Door 2 Door, a new home delivery service of safer sex products and HIV self-test kits.

Every year the health department, through the NYC Safer Sex Portal, gives out about 30 million male condoms, internal condoms, and lubricant packs to over 3,500 nonprofit organizations and businesses citywide. But now that a lot of these organizations have had to cut down or stop services, the department is ramping up this new program until things open back up fully.

By signing up here, New Yorkers can choose from a "full array" of ONE Condoms products: NYC Condoms, including NYC Legend XL and ARTCondomNYC condoms; Extra Strong, Extreme Ribs, Super Sensitive, Super Studs, FlavorWaves and VANISH Hyperthin condoms; and lubricant packs.

If you're squeamish about getting condoms in the mail, they're delivered in multiples of 30 in "discreetly packaged envelopes," according to city officials. You can only get two products at a time and only one order per person every 30 days.

The health department is also offering limited walk-in services at its Chelsea and Fort Greene Sexual Health Clinics, including emergency contraception, HIV post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), HIV antiretroviral therapy (ART) for people starting treatment for the first time and HIV, and sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing for people under 18 years old. New Yorkers can also call the NYC Sexual Health Clinic Hotline for tele-health services (347-396-7959, Mondays through Fridays, 9am to 3:30pm).

"Even during a global pandemic, sex remains an important part of overall health and well-being for many people," said Dr. Oni Blackstock, the assistant commissioner for the health department’s Bureau of HIV. "As New Yorkers have had to adapt to the realities of the pandemic, so have the Health Department’s service models. Door 2 Door and the Community Home Test Giveaway Virtual Program will allow New Yorkers to access sexual health services from the comfort and safety of their own homes.”

"When people need access to condoms, the health department is always ready to deliver," said Davin Wedel, the CEO and founder of ONE Condoms. "I’m inspired by the commitment and creativity of NYCAP staff as they work to ensure continued access to condoms and safer sex products."

Happy ordering, New York!

Most popular on Time Out

- Here’s what will reopen in NYC in Phase 1

- 14 notable NYC restaurants and bars that have now permanently closed

- Here’s what you can expect the next time you take a subway

- Five things to know if you’re going out to protest in New York City

- When will hair salons reopen in NYC?

Share the story