Empire state building green light
Photograph: Shutterstock

New York City's landmarks will light up green to celebrate essential park workers

From the Empire State Building to the Washington Square Park Arch.

By
Shaye Weaver
NYC is going green—at least, its landmarks are. 

For the second year in a row, landmarks like the Empire State Building, The Arsenal at Central Park, The Washington Square Park Arch, The Parachute Jump at the Coney Island Boardwalk and One Vanderbilt Spire, will light up green tonight and tomorrow to honor essential park workers.

Who is essential in NYC Parks? Any forestry, maintenance and programming staff, its parks ambassadors and enforcement patrol officers, as well as urban park rangers who have continued to maintain public greenspaces in support of the mental and physical health of all visitors during the pandemic.

"In a world disrupted by COVID, our parks serve as places of solace and sanctuary and thanks to park workers, these green spaces remain open, clean, and safe for everyday use," said NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver. "This year, World Urban Parks is taking our Going Green for Parkies initiative to the global stage for a worldwide campaign in honor of parkies everywhere, and we are excited to partner with them to light iconic park elements like the Washington Square Park Arch, and the Empire State Building again so New York City shines green to show park workers here and around the world our appreciation for all they do."

The lighting will be documented on social media with #GoingGreenForParkies when they begin at sunset (around 7:50pm). The following light ups will happen at these locations:

  • The Empire State Building on April 29
  • The Arsenal (Central Park) through April 30
  • The Washington Square Park Arch through April 30
  • The Parachute Jump (Coney Island Boardwalk) through April 30
  • One Vanderbilt Spire on April 30

Those who want to honor parks and essential workers can participate by wearing green when visiting their favorite park this week and share a "thank you" on social media using #GoingGreenForParkies. Parks will share the love by featuring shoutouts on its social media channels @NYCParks

    Share the story

