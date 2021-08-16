Colin Quinn, Michelle Wolf, Norm MacDonald and others to perform during week-long festival.

On Monday, the lineup for the New York Comedy Festival 2021 was revealed. The week-long festival will take place from November 8-14, and is set to feature some of the most exciting voices in comedy right now.

Some top names from this year’s lineup includes Vir Das, Tim Dillon, Colin Quinn, Michelle Wolf, Norm MacDonald, Megan Stalter, Ronny Chieng, Jon Lovett’s Lovett or Leave It, Smart Funny & Black Live, Nick Kroll, Alok, Marc Maron, Brian Regan, Gary Gulman, Bill Maher, Michelle Buteau, Andrew Santino and more. The lineup was introduced in a video posted to social media featuring various essential workers, including firefighters, food cart workers, and medical staff, from across New York City.

More than 200 comedians will take part in the celebration of comedy, which was canceled last year due to Covid-19, and features over 100 shows taking place across the five boroughs, including shows at the Apollo Theatre, Beacon Theatre, Carnegie Hall, and Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

“We are especially thrilled to bring the festival back this year after having been canceled last year due to the pandemic,” Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival and Carolines on Broadway, said. “It’s been a very long and painful time in general and, specifically, for the live event industry. We are committed not only to bringing the laughter back to New York City but also to creating opportunities for neighborhood venues across the five boroughs that are the backbone of New York’s comedy scene, which suffered so much during the pandemic.”

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting August 18 at 11am until August 22 at 10pm. Tickets for all shows go on sale for the general public starting August 23 at 10am.

Check out some highlights from this year's festival below and the full lineup can be found here.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 8th

COLIN QUINN: THE LAST BEST HOPE – 7:00PM – LUCILLE LORTEL THEATRE

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 9th

COLIN QUINN: THE LAST BEST HOPE – 7:00PM – LUCILLE LORTEL THEATRE

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10th

COLIN QUINN: THE LAST BEST HOPE – 7:00PM – LUCILLE LORTEL THEATRE

VIR DAS: MANIC MAN WORLD TOUR – 7:00PM – TOWN HALL

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11th

TIM DILLON – 7:00PM – BEACON THEATRE

COLIN QUINN: THE LAST BEST HOPE – 7:00PM – LUCILLE LORTEL THEATRE

MICHELLE WOLF – 7:00PM – TOWN HALL

NORM MACDONALD – 7:30PM & 10:00PM – CAROLINES ON BROADWAY

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12th

MEGAN STALTER – 7:00PM – BMCC TRIBECA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

RONNY CHIENG: THE HOPE YOU GET RICH TOUR – 7:00PM – TOWN HALL

NORM MACDONALD – 7:00PM & 9:45PM – CAROLINES ON BROADWAY

JON LOVETT’S LOVETT OR LEAVE IT – 7:00PM – BEACON THEATRE