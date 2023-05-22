New York Comic Con 2023 announces its all-star celebrity lineup

New York Comic Con is back this fall, and an exciting new lineup just debuted to get everyone psyched for the annual event.

This year is going big for superheroes, villains and fans. Marvel star Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame, Captain America) and Star Wars’ Jedi Master Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) are slated to headline the festival at the Javits Center from October 12-15.

Additional confirmed guests include Doctor Who stars Jodie Whittaker and David Tennant; Tim Curry (IT, Rocky Horror Picture Show); master of horror John Carpenter; Shameik Moore, the voice of Miles Morales (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Dope); cast members from fan-favorite films and TV series Our Flag Means Death, Guardians of the Galaxy, and The Mandalorian; voice actors from Jujutsu Kaisen, Animaniacs, and Chainsaw Man; All Elite Wrestling wrestlers FTR, Sting, and Jamie Hayter; and comic and literary legends including Rachel Smythe, Chris Claremont, Jeff Smith, Rick Remender, Jorge Jiménez, Greg Capullo, Scott Snyder, Tom Taylor, and Cassandra Clare.

New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con also revealed the first wave of brand partners for year’s event including Marvel Comics, DC Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Crunchyroll, Funko, Mad Cave Studios, Toei Animation, VIZ, and more.

Details on photo opportunities, autographing sessions, and panel participation will be revealed closer to the event.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, June 21 following presales for fans who purchased VIP tickets in 2022. Those who want early access can also sign up to become Popverse Superfans at thepopverse.com for ticket sales on June 2 and fans who roll-over their Fan Verification accounts can access tickets on June 11. Daily tickets start at $72.75, with four-day passes priced at $232.75.