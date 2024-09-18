This year’s New York Comic Con is promising to be a good one with a stacked slate of celeb appearances, juicy panels and a packed show floor featuring the biggest media brands.

Devotees of all sorts of IPs will be foaming at the mouth like the Avatar the Last Airbender’s biggest fan (iykyk) when they see the line-up below, which includes appearances from big names like Matt Smith, Josh Brolin, Paul Bettany, Hayley Atwell, Sam Heughan and David Harbour. There are also exciting panels featuring the casts and the folks behind House of the Dragon, Starship Troopers, Moon Man with Kid Cudi, Red Dead Redemption, The Lord of the Rings universe with Bear McCreary and Rufus Wainwright, The Fall of the House of Usher, Psych, Shameless, Futurama and Saturday Night Live.

On Wednesday, Comic Con, which hits the Javits Center Thursday, October 17, through Sunday, October 20, announced panels for 2024, and we’re so excited. Take a look below.

The announced panels for New York Comic Con 2024

Apple TV+ presents Shrinking

Thursday, October 17, 11am



Panelists: Emmy-Award winner, co-creator and executive Producer Brett Goldstein, executive producer, co-creator and star Jason Segel, as well as Emmy-Award nominee Christa Miller, Emmy-Award nominee Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley.

“Apple’s acclaimed, hit comedy Shrinking follows a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own. Join us for an exclusive panel with some of the brilliant minds behind the camera and the ensemble cast who make the Apple TV+ fan-favorite series so beloved. Shrinking season two will premiere globally with the first two episodes on Wednesday, October 16.”

Marvel Comics : Next Big Thing

Thursday, October 17, 11am

Panelists: Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski, VP & Executive Editor Tom Brevoort, VP of Digital Media & Creative Strategy Ryan Penagos (aka Agent M) and other Marvel guests including writer Ryan North (Fantastic Four)

“Get a glimpse into the future of your favorite heroes - including the thrilling adventures of Marvel’s First Family, the newest milestones of mutantkind, the future of the Ultimate line, and more! Plus - What does the future hold for the Marvel Universe now that Doctor Doom has become the Sorcerer Supreme? Attendees who stay until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic book!”

The cast of Starship Troopers

Thursday, October 17, 12:30pm



Panelists: Casper Van Dien (Juan Rico), Dina Meyer (Dizzy Flores), Denise Richards (Captain Carmen Ibanez), Seth Gilliam (Sugar Watkins), and Michael Ironside (Jean Rasczak)

“When you battle 6 trillion enemies that will eat you alive, there are only two rules… EVERYONE FIGHTS. NO ONE QUITS! Hosted by Josh Horowitz, this panel will dive into the legacy of Starship Troopers. Don’t miss this chance to hear from the stars of the cult classic and relive the epic sci-fi adventure!”

A Conversation with Josh Brolin: Insights and Stories with Steve Weintraub

Thursday, October 17, 2pm

Panelists: Josh Brolin and Steve Weintraub

“In this engaging panel, Brolin will delve into his diverse career, sharing insights and behind-the-scenes stories from his most iconic roles. Steve Weintraub, known for his in-depth interviews and industry knowledge, will guide the conversation, offering fans a unique opportunity to hear directly from the acclaimed actor. Don’t miss this chance to get up close and personal with one of Hollywood’s most dynamic stars!”





Moon Man p anel featuring Kid Cudi

Thursday, October 17, 2pm

Panelists: Two-time Grammy Award-winning musician Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and co-writer Kyle Higgins (Radiant Black), artist Marco Locati

“A can’t miss panel packed full of behind-the-scenes secrets and announcements!”

Peacock Presents: Satanic Panic Horror Thriller Hysteria!

Thursday, October 17, 5pm

Panelists: Julie Bowen, Anna Camp and Bruce Campbell, and showrunners and executive producers Matthew Scott Kane and David A. Goodman

“A look into Peacock’s original pop-horror thriller series Hysteria!, a tale of murders, kidnappings, and reported “supernatural activity” that triggers a small town’s witch hunt set during the “Satanic Panic” of the late 1980s.

The Cast of “Red Dead Redemption”

Friday, October 18, 12:30pm

Panelists: The cast of “Red Dead Redemption 2,” Roger Clark (Arthur Morgan), Rob Wiethoff (John Marston), Benjamin Byron Davis (Dutch van der Linde), Alex McKenna (Sadie Adler), Noshir Dalaal (Charles Smith), Kaili Vernoff (Susan Grimshaw), Mick Mellamphy (Sean MacGuire), Peter Blomquist (Micah Bell), Meeya Davis (Tilly Jackson), Robert Bogue (Red Harlow), Curzon Dobell (Hosea Matthews), Jim Santangeli (Joe) and Gabriel Sloyer (Javier Escuella).

“They will share behind-the-scenes stories and reflect on the game’s legacy. Fans can engage in a live Q&A with the actors who brought these beloved characters to life. Don’t miss this unique chance to dive deeper into the world of ‘Red Dead Redemption 2!’”

IDW Publishing: The Next 25 YearsFears

Friday, October 18, 2:15pm

From groundbreaking horror to epic fantasy, the award-winning publisher is celebrating 25 years of innovative storytelling …but what comes next? Fans at NYCC will be the first to discover IDW Publishing’s unprecedented plans for 2025 and beyond. Once these secret comics emerge from the shadows, shivers will be sent down spines, and the entire comic book industry will be talking about IDW's upcoming releases.

BlumFest NYCC

Friday, October 18, 2:30pm

The annual October celebration of all things Blumhouse makes its much-anticipated return to NYCC with its biggest slate of movies ever. Jason Blum, the visionary producer behind some of the most electrifying films in modern horror, reveals plans for Blumhouse’s 15th anniversary in 2025 and it’s going to be BIG. Be the first to see the world premiere of the trailer for Wolf Man, directed by Leigh Whannell, chilling first-look footage from Christopher Landon’s Drop, Jaume Collet-Serra’s The Woman in the Yard, a look at the highly-anticipated M3GAN 2.0 and many other surprises you won’t want to miss.

Bear McCreary: Musical World-Building

Friday, October 18, 2:30pm



Panelists: Bear McCreary, the celebrated composer of projects as diverse as “God of War,” Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Walking Dead, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Outlander, Battlestar Galactica, Percy Jackson & the Olympians, and his new rock concept album The Singularity; and The Singularity contributors including Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter/composer Rufus Wainwright, renowned writer Mat Groom (Inferno Girl Red, Self/Made), comics writer & filmmaker Kyle Higgins (Radiant Black, No/One), and multiple Eisner & Harvey Award-winning cartoonist Ramón K Pérez (Jim Henson’s Tale of Sand, Jane)

“Bear McCreary explores the dramatic impact of music on the creation of fictional worlds, fueled by collaborations with artists from across all disciplines.”

Charlamagne Tha God Presents ILLuminati - Hip-Hop and Comics Collide in New AWA Graphic Novel

Friday, October 18, 3:45pm

Panelists: Charlamagne Tha God, writer Bryan Edward Hill, comics legend and ILLuminati artists Denys Cowan and AWA Chief Creative Officer Axel Alonso.

“Los Angeles has its secrets and fame has a price. When a rising hip-hop star dies under mysterious circumstances, her psychic twin sister journeys to the City of Angels to uncover the truth and becomes entangled in a dark conspiracy around power, fame, and pop culture. Charlamagne Tha God presents ILLuminati, which tackles head-on the enduring urban legend of The Black Illuminati. The conversation will be moderated by Music Executive & Journalist Rob Markham around AWA’s all-new graphic novel blending comics and hip-hop like no other story.”

Inside the Haunting World of The Fall of the House of Usher: A Panel with Mike Flanagan and Cast

Saturday, October 19, 12:30pm

Panelists: Director Mike Flanagan and stars Carla Gugino (Verna), Kate Siegel (Camille) and Rahul Kohli (Leo Usher)

“Dive into the eerie world of The Fall of the House of Usher with the cast and director at New York Comic Con! They will discuss the creation of this spine-chilling series, inspired by Edgar Allan Poe’s classic tale. The panel will explore the creative process, share behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and answer fan questions. Don’t miss this chance to get an exclusive look into the making of The Fall of the House of Usher!”

From Earp to Ear: Wynonna Earp’s Adventures Continue on Audible

Saturday, October 19, 4:45pm

Panelists: Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Katherine Barrell, and writer Emily Andras

“From 2016-2021, fans fell in love with the great-great-granddaughter of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp through the TV series, Wynonna Earp. Following the final installment of the TV series, Wynonna is now coming to audio with new stories to tell. They’ll preview the forthcoming Audible Original ‘Wynonna Earp: Tales from Purgatory’ which picks up with Wynonna and her soulmate, the legendary lawman Doc Holliday as they hit the open road in search of the promised land: Dollywood. Naturally, the trail is bumpier than expected while Wynonna catches us up on many fan-favorite characters from the series through an anthology-style collection of stories from Purgatory. This scripted audio drama will feature original cast members Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dom Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, Varun Saranga, Dani Kind, Martina Otiz-Luis, Greg Lawson, and writer Emily Andras. Moderated by Maureen Ryan, contributing editor at Vanity Fair.”

Sweetpea Screening and Q&A with Ella Purnell

Saturday, October 19, 5pm

Panelist: Ella Purnell, star and executive producer of her new series, Sweetpea

“She discusses the dark and twisted coming-of-rage series premiering on STARZ on October 10. Rhiannon Lewis doesn’t make much of an impression - people walk past her in the street without a second glance. She’s continually overlooked for a promotion at work, the guy she likes won’t commit, and her dad is really, really sick. Then everything in her life turns upside down. Rhiannon is pushed over the edge and loses control. Suddenly the wallflower is gone, and in its place is a young woman capable of anything … Rhiannon’s life transforms as she steps into a new, intoxicating power, but can she keep her killer secret?”

Fox Entertainment Presents Grimsburg

Sunday, October 20, 12:45pm

Panelists: Jon Hamm, Alan Tudyk, showrunner Chadd Gindin and more

“Grimsburg centers on Marvin Flute (Emmy winner Jon Hamm, who also executive produces the series), who may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown and correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack — himself. To do that he must return to Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, and redeem himself in the eyes of his fellow detectives, his ferocious ex-wife and his lovably unstable son. Get a behind-the-scenes look at Season Two of Grimsburg, followed by a Q&A. The panel will be moderated by Michael Schneider (Variety).”

Fox Entertainment Presents Universal Basic Guys

Sunday, October 20, 3:30pm

Panelists: Co-creators and executive producers Adam Malamut and Craig Malamut

“Universal Basic Guys centers on two brothers, Mark and Hank Hoagies, who lose their jobs to automation and are given $3,000 a month in a new basic income program. Now, they’re using their free time and free money to find purpose in a world where they’re no longer needed. Get a behind-the-scenes look at Universal Basic Guys. The panel will be moderated by Michael Schneider (Variety).”

Saturday Night Live: Louie Zakarian, Sarah Sherman and the Art of Special F/X Makeup

Sunday, October 20, 3:30pm

Panelists: The show’s Emmy Award-winning make-up department head, Louie Zakarian, and cast member Sarah Sherman.

“Go behind the scenes of Saturday Night Live in its milestone 50th season. Zakarian is a 30-year veteran of SNL, responsible for designing and executing the show’s renowned prosthetics and special F/X makeup. In conversation with Sherman, Zakarian will speak to the process of creating memorable characters, transforming a cast member in a matter of seconds, refining the show’s approach to evolving technology, and showcasing some of SNL’s most iconic makeup moments.”

A House of the Dragon Retrospective

Sunday, October 20, 11am

Panelists: Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen), Fabian Frankel (Criston Cole), and Tom Glynn-Carney (Aegon II Targaryen)

“Join the House of the Dragon stars for a Season 2 retrospective! Sitting down with moderator Josh Horowitz of Happy Sad Confused, the cast will share behind-the-scenes stories, reflect on the season’s key moments, and answer fan questions about the Targaryen drama. Don’t miss this chance to hear from the stars of HBO’s epic series as they dive deep into the world of Westeros!”

While we’re a month out, you’ll want to set your alarms to reserve the following.

NYCC Exhibitor and Panel Reservations

Funko Reservation

Thursday, September 19 at noon EST

Thursday, September 19 at noon EST Private Autographing Reservations VIP Presale

Tuesday, September 24 from noon to midnight EST

Tuesday, September 24 from noon to midnight EST Panel and Private Autographing Reservations for All Fans

Thursday, September 26 at noon EST

Tickets

Tickets for are available for Thursday and Sunday only, in addition to NYCC @ Home streaming tickets for Popverse Superfans.